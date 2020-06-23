Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen on July 1, operator Oriental Land announced on Tuesday, but social distancing measures may disappoint Mickey Mouse lovers.

Two amusement parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, have been closed since the end of February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both will reopen next month, with visitors required to pre-book tickets. For the time being, Oriental Land will limit the number of visitors to about 15,000 a day.

Before COVID-19, the popular facilities would attract 100,000 people a day. The operator plans to squash virus infections by reducing the number of visitors until further notice.

Temperatures will be taken at the entrance and visitors will be required to wear masks. Social distancing will be encouraged, with the number of seats on attractions and in restaurants limited.

Oriental Land is also considering not allowing visitors to interact with characters such as Mickey Mouse.

There are six Disney theme parks in the world. Those in Shanghai and Hong Kong have already reopened.

Oriental Land is using the experiences of its overseas partners that have already resumed operation to guide the Tokyo reopening.

Disneyland in the U.S. and Paris are also scheduled to reopen in July.