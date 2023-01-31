Tokyo Disney operator expects eightfold profit jump as fans return

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land forecasts that net profit will soar more than eightfold for the year ending March 31, the company said Monday, benefiting from more premium services at its theme parks and government measures to encourage travel.

The projected net profit of 68.1 billion yen ($524 million) would be the highest in four years. The figure tops Oriental Land's prior forecast by 12.2 billion yen as the company upgrades its outlook for the second time this fiscal year.