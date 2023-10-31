Tokyo Disneyland operator sees record profit for fiscal 2023

TOKYO -- The operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks is now projecting a record operating profit for the year ending March 2024, buoyed by the return of foreign visitors and higher per-guest spending.

Oriental Land on Monday upgraded its operating profit projection to 146.7 billion yen ($979 million), a 32% increase on the year and up 24.5 billion yen from the previous forecast. It tops the previous record operating profit of 129.2 billion yen, marked for the year ended March 2019.