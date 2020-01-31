Tokyo Disneyland raises ticket prices to $75 for adults

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disneyland will raise ticket prices in April for adults and older children, the resort park's operator Oriental Land said Thursday.

The new price schedules affect 13 ticket categories for individuals. Adult one-day passes will cost 8,200 yen ($75), up by 700 yen. An adult annual passport will be raised by 6,000 yen to 68,000 yen.

Although children ages 12-17 face price bumps as well, those from ages 4 to 11 will be exempt.

The move coincides with the opening of an area with a "Beauty and the Beast" theme that same month. "The decision was made after comprehensively considering value and other factors," said an Oriental Land representative.

Oriental Land will also set new discounted ticket prices for people with disabilities. Adults showing government-issued disability certification will pay 6,600 yen for a daily pass, or 1,600-yen less than a regular ticket.

Oriental Land is spending 250 billion yen developing Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed area at Tokyo DisneySea. But the company announced Thursday it will push back the opening of the area by one year to fiscal 2023.

"It took time to decide on the configurations for certain facilities," a representative said.