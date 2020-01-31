ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Travel & Leisure

Tokyo Disneyland raises ticket prices to $75 for adults

'Beauty and the Beast' area to open in April but DisneySea site delayed by one year

YASUAKI TAKAO, Nikkei staff writer
Tokyo Disneyland's newly developed area, shown here in an artist's rendering, will feature a new Beauty and the Beast attraction in April.

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disneyland will raise ticket prices in April for adults and older children, the resort park's operator Oriental Land said Thursday.

The new price schedules affect 13 ticket categories for individuals. Adult one-day passes will cost 8,200 yen ($75), up by 700 yen. An adult annual passport will be raised by 6,000 yen to 68,000 yen.

Although children ages 12-17 face price bumps as well, those from ages 4 to 11 will be exempt.

The move coincides with the opening of an area with a "Beauty and the Beast" theme that same month. "The decision was made after comprehensively considering value and other factors," said an Oriental Land representative.

Oriental Land will also set new discounted ticket prices for people with disabilities. Adults showing government-issued disability certification will pay 6,600 yen for a daily pass, or 1,600-yen less than a regular ticket.

Oriental Land is spending 250 billion yen developing Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed area at Tokyo DisneySea. But the company announced Thursday it will push back the opening of the area by one year to fiscal 2023.

"It took time to decide on the configurations for certain facilities," a representative said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media