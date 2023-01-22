ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Tokyo-based Hato Bus to resume foreign-language sightseeing tours

First Chinese tours in 3 years to coincide with Lunar New Year

Hato Bus is resuming sightseeing tours in languages other than Japanese, as foreign visitors return to the country. (Photo by Takanobu Aimatsu)
TAKANOBU AIMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese sightseeing operator Hato Bus resumes Chinese-language tours on a trial basis beginning Saturday, looking toward a revival of its various foreign-language bus tours in April as coronavirus border restrictions ease.

Hato is restarting its foreign-language bus tours after nearly three years, anticipating a rebound in overseas tourists. With Lunar New Year approaching, the company begins with a route around the Mount Fuji area that was popular before the pandemic. As of Thursday, 12 people had registered for the tour through a Taiwanese online travel agency.

