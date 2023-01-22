Tokyo-based Hato Bus to resume foreign-language sightseeing tours

TOKYO -- Japanese sightseeing operator Hato Bus resumes Chinese-language tours on a trial basis beginning Saturday, looking toward a revival of its various foreign-language bus tours in April as coronavirus border restrictions ease.

Hato is restarting its foreign-language bus tours after nearly three years, anticipating a rebound in overseas tourists. With Lunar New Year approaching, the company begins with a route around the Mount Fuji area that was popular before the pandemic. As of Thursday, 12 people had registered for the tour through a Taiwanese online travel agency.