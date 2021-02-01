ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Tokyo's Imperial Hotel repurposes luxury rooms as rentals

Meals and laundry service offered with month-long stays starting at $3,400

The hotel operator sees the rooms serving as a secondary workspace for executives.
MAMI OSADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Imperial Hotel Tokyo will convert 99 guest rooms into full-service rental apartments, offering meal and laundry options with dedicated staff as vacancy rates remain high from the pandemic.

The third floor of the tower building will be renovated, with rooms available for stays as short as five nights. Reservations are initially being accepted for March 15 through July 15. A roughly 30-sq.-meter room costs 360,000 yen ($3,440) for 30 nights, with a 50-sq.-meter room available for 600,000 yen.

Amid a prolonged slump in occupancy rates, the hotel's corporate parent seeks to develop a new business that takes advantage of its ability to provide services and facilities unique to the industry.

A custom room service menu has been developed, with meals available for 60,000 yen a month. The laundry service, available at any time, is 30,000 yen a month.

The hotel's amenities, such as beverage service in the lounge, are available to the renters. Access to the gym and pool, as well as parking, is available for no additional fee.

Tapping into the shift toward telecommuting, the hotel operator envisions the rooms providing a secondary workspace for executives and other businesspeople. The rooms would also be available for corporate business continuity plans and as a home away from home for the affluent.

The company reported a net loss of 8.6 billion yen for the nine months ended December, down from the year-earlier 3 billion yen profit. Revenue declined 62% to 16.6 billion yen. Occupancy rates have slumped to around 10% on the state of emergency in Tokyo and elsewhere.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more