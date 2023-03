HONG KONG -- United Airlines is "cautiously optimistic" about the outcome of U.S.-China negotiations on increasing the frequency of direct flights between the two countries.

Walter Dias, sales director for greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia at United, told Nikkei Asia on Tuesday that the airline would like to add more flights to the four every week connecting Shanghai Pudong and San Francisco -- the only direct passenger route between the U.S. and mainland China.