OSAKA -- Universal Studios Japan is rolling out offers of signing bonuses and rent subsidies in a bid to attract workers from around Japan, amid fears that an increase in visitors due to the 2025 World Expo in Osaka could exacerbate a labor shortage.

The theme park's operating company USJ is recruiting full-time, contract employees to work at attractions, restaurants, shows and other areas. It has traditionally hired employees from around the Kansai region, which surrounds Osaka and Kyoto.