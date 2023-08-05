ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks

Super Nintendo World, anime characters help make USJ a draw for international travelers

Universal Studios Japan drew more visitors in 2022 than its Florida and Hollywood counterparts. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
KATSUYUKI TANIMOTO and SHOSUKE KATO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.

The Osaka-based park attracted a total of 12.35 million people in 2022, a 125% surge from 2021 and equivalent to around 85% of pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from the Themed Entertainment Association and infrastructure consultancy AECOM.

