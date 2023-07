SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan -- At a cost of $580 million, the Silk Road Samarkand Tourist Complex is a testament to Uzbekistan's ambitious goal of drawing millions more tourists, including key Chinese visitors, to the Central Asian nation.

The 260-hectare compound is a new attraction in Samarkand, an ancient city known for its mosques and buildings adorned with colorful mosaic tiles. Samarkand sits on the Silk Road, an ancient trade route that once connected Asia to the Mediterranean.