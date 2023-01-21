ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Vietnam ranks among worst tourist hubs on bathroom wall of shame

Tropical country still struggling to shake travel blues amid visa rules, COVID

Ho Chi Minh City has one of the lowest restroom densities in the world, adding another challenge as Vietnam tries to shake off a disappointing year for the travel industry. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- The streets of Ho Chi Minh City offer everything a tourist wants: delectable food, history etched into the architecture, local life as motorbike drivers deliver chickens or play cards. Everything, that is, except toilets.

The metropolis, along with Hanoi, is one of the worst holiday cities for toilet access, according to a global index released this week as Vietnam emerged from an annus horribilis for the tourism sector. So who, exactly, would cross-reference data on 69 cities around the world to erect a bathroom wall of shame?

