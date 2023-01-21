Vietnam ranks among worst tourist hubs on bathroom wall of shame

HO CHI MINH CITY -- The streets of Ho Chi Minh City offer everything a tourist wants: delectable food, history etched into the architecture, local life as motorbike drivers deliver chickens or play cards. Everything, that is, except toilets.

The metropolis, along with Hanoi, is one of the worst holiday cities for toilet access, according to a global index released this week as Vietnam emerged from an annus horribilis for the tourism sector. So who, exactly, would cross-reference data on 69 cities around the world to erect a bathroom wall of shame?