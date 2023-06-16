Vietnam tourism growing faster than in Thailand, Japan: Agoda CEO

BANGKOK -- Online travel company Agoda sees tourism in Vietnam growing faster than in Thailand, but the kingdom could maintain its edge by removing visa friction, opening more flight routes and creating business reasons for travel.

Vietnam grew its share of inbound travel in the first five months of 2023, coming in third behind Japan and Thailand among Asian destinations. It jumped from fifth place in 2019, the last year of pre-pandemic travel. Thailand topped Agoda's list in 2022, but was quickly overtaken by Japan, which reopened its borders in October.