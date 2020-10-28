Waldorf Astoria to debut in Tokyo's Nihonbashi

TOKYO -- Japan's first Waldorf Astoria will begin operations in 2026, forming a centerpiece of an urban redevelopment project in the capital.

Hilton, which owns the high-end hotel brand, will manage the Waldorf Astoria Tokyo Nihonbashi under an agreement announced Tuesday with Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan.

The hotel will be in a mixed-use complex that includes office, retail and luxury-apartment space. Construction on the redevelopment project in central Tokyo is slated to begin in fiscal 2021.

This redevelopment project in the Nihonbashi section of Tokyo is slated to begin next fiscal year. (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)

The new Waldorf's 197 guest rooms will include those offering more than 60 sq. meters of floor space. The hotel will use the 39th through 47th floors of the building.

Guests will enjoy "three distinctive restaurants, and Peacock Alley, the elegant lounge and bar synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand," the announcement said.

Japan has been experiencing a rush of hotel openings in recent years. It is said to have fewer luxury hotels than other countries -- and much room for growth when the coronavirus crisis finally passes.

Mitsui Fudosan has been active in drawing global luxury brands to Tokyo. It opened a Four Seasons in September and will debut a Bvlgari Hotel in a few years. Mitsui Fudosan also has Mandarin Oriental and Ritz-Carlton hotels here.