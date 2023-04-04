ADB says developing Asia to grow faster in 2023 on China reopening

MANILA -- Growth in emerging Asian economies is poised to quicken this year, buoyed by China's reopening, the Asian Development Bank said in a report, while the war in Ukraine and banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe present ongoing risks.

Developing Asia's gross domestic product is projected to grow 4.8% both this year and next, up from last year's 4.2%, according to the bank's "Asian Development Outlook," released on Tuesday. Developing Asia refers to the bank's 46 regional members, excluding Japan.