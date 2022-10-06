ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

ASEAN+3 growth outlook dims as China's 2022 forecast cut to 3.8%

Think tank AMRO lifts overall inflation forecast for 13 economies to 6.2%

For China, which maintains a zero-tolerance approach to containing COVID-19, AMRO slashed its growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.8%.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | ASEAN

SINGAPORE -- Aggressive monetary tightening measures, coupled with potential recessions in the U.S. and Europe, are likely to weigh on economic growth in Asia this year, according to a new economic outlook released Thursday.

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), a think tank that monitors the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as China, Japan and South Korea, downgraded its annual growth forecast for the region to 3.7% from the previous quarterly forecast of 4.3% in July.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close