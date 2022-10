TOKYO -- Economists have revised down 2023 growth forecasts for Southeast Asia's five biggest economies over concerns about a global slowdown amid rising interest rates in the U.S.

Gross domestic product for Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand is expected to rise 4.3% in 2023, according to the latest quarterly survey by the Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei in September. The figure reflects a downward revision from 4.8% in the June survey.