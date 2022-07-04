TOKYO -- Economists have raised 2022 growth forecasts for Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand as they expect growth in the first half of the year to be higher than forecast, thanks to a relaxation of COVID restrictions. However, there are downward revisions to forecasts for the latter half of 2022 for each country due to concerns about slowing economies following the U.S. interest rate hike and ongoing inflation.
Economy
ASEAN economy to slow down in 2nd half of 2022: JCER/Nikkei survey
Economists see inflation, U.S. rate hikes weighing on region despite COVID easing