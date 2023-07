KUALA LUMPUR -- Renaldi Perdana Kesuma, founder and CEO of Tenue de Attire, a trendy Jakarta-based menswear company, bemoans that higher interest rates have pushed up his cost of doing business by 7% to 10%.

Renaldi, whose company employs 42 people and had an annual turnover of about $1 million last year, told Nikkei Asia he has not been able to pass on the added overhead to consumers, as their purchasing power has declined.