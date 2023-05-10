ASEAN's patchy economic growth suggests long road to recovery

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia -- Southeast Asia's governments are set to introduce projects to collectively raise the bar on progress in the region, although the outcomes of these are uncertain as several regional economies are struggling with weak growth.

According to a draft statement seen by Nikkei Asia from the Chair of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is rotated among the bloc's members and held by Indonesia this year, initiatives from rural development to digital payments will occupy the region's governments in the coming years.