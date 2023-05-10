ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

ASEAN's patchy economic growth suggests long road to recovery

At regional summit, leaders discuss how to push bloc past COVID pains

Leaders of ASEAN countries pose for photos during the opening of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 10.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia -- Southeast Asia's governments are set to introduce projects to collectively raise the bar on progress in the region, although the outcomes of these are uncertain as several regional economies are struggling with weak growth.

According to a draft statement seen by Nikkei Asia from the Chair of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is rotated among the bloc's members and held by Indonesia this year, initiatives from rural development to digital payments will occupy the region's governments in the coming years.

