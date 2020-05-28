ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Abe's barrel-chested stimulus package doesn't have legs

Prime minister touts it as world's largest coronavirus relief budget

Commuters depart a train in Tokyo's Shibuya Station on Wednesday. Japan's cabinet has prepared a second round of stimulus measures to boost a coronavirus-battered economy.   © Reuters
KOSUKE TAKAMI and HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called it the largest stimulus package in the world.

The 117.1 trillion yen ($1.09 trillion) second supplementary budget that was approved by the Japanese cabinet on Wednesday, when put together with an earlier supplementary budget, brings total stimulus measures to 230 trillion yen.

"It's equivalent to 40% of gross domestic product," Abe said. "With this, we will protect the Japanese economy from this once-in-a century crisis."  

Although the headline number matches the scale of the first stimulus package, it counts in contributions from the private sector, which the government will try to unlock. True government spending, therefore, will be smaller than the wrapping suggests.

The latest budget includes 33.2 trillion yen in direct spending, with another 39.3 trillion yen in the form of investments and lending by state-affiliated financial institutions.

The remaining balance is set to come from private-sector contributions. Whether a private lender will participate in the financing plan is unclear at this point. Though its addition is intended to represent the total economic impact of the budget, private-sector contributions are calculated differently by different administrations, and can be used to inflate the overall figure.

The difference between the overall budget impact and direct fiscal spending comes to about 84 trillion yen, about twice as much as in the stimulus package crafted in April 2009 in response to the Lehman Brothers crisis.

The budget's finance-related contributions, such as the 39.3 trillion yen designated under the fiscal investment and loan program, is a major contributor to the large overall figure. The so-called zaito program totals 62.8 trillion yen for fiscal 2020, in sharp contrast with the 15 trillion yen or so of recent years.

However, government assistance has been slow to reach individuals and companies. Parts of the first $1 trillion stimulus package passed last month are still backed up.

A focus of the latest extra budget is supporting companies, whose cash flows have suffered because of the pandemic. Government and private-sector institutions together will extend over 60 trillion yen in unsecured, interest-free financing to businesses, including through subordinated loans and capital injections into banks.

The second supplementary budget will be submitted to parliament on June 8, with an eye toward passage in the current session through June 17.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close