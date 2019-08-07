ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

Air China scraps Beijing-Hawaii flights on tepid demand

Weak yuan likely to further dampen interest in the resort destination

ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer
Sunset in Honolulu, Hawaii. Air China is the only carrier still operating direct flights from Beijing to the popular vacation destination.   © Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Air China will soon end direct flights between Beijing and Hawaii, the carrier announced Tuesday, as Chinese tourism to the U.S. state falters amid bilateral trade tensions.

Starting Aug. 27, Air China will no longer offer service between Beijing and Honolulu, the airline said, citing "network layout, capacity arrangement and other reasons."

The flights, which are offered three times a week and first introduced in 2014, had a 66% occupancy rate in both 2018 and 2017, U.S. Department of Transportation data shows. Air China's overall passenger load factor on international flights was 78% last year, according to its annual report.

Air China is the only carrier still offering direct flights between the two cities, after Hawaiian Airlines suspended the route last October due to low demand.

According to a report released last year by the Hawaiian government, 151,299 Chinese visitors traveled to the state in 2017, a 7.9% drop from the year before. Though the Chinese spend the most while vacationing there, they were outnumbered by 261,039 Korean travelers and nearly 2 million visits from Japan.

Air China's announcement also came as the Sino-American trade war ratcheted up over the past week.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a new round of 10% tariffs will be imposed on $300 billion of Chinese goods not previously taxed. On Monday, Beijing let its currency sink below 7 to the dollar. Washington responded by designating China a currency manipulator.

Apart from fueling trade tensions, a weak yuan will also likely curb Chinese tourism to the U.S., as spending in dollars becomes more expensive.

Chinese travelers' declining interest in the Pacific destination echoes a broader decline in the country's tourism to the U.S. According to National Travel and Tourism Office data, the number of Chinese visitors to America fell to roughly 3 million in 2018 from 3.2 million the year before, the first dip in over a decade.

Beijing this year repeatedly warned its citizens against visiting the U.S., citing harassment by immigration officials and frequent shootings.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media