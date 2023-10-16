Almost 30,000 companies flock to China's Canton export fair

GUANGZHOU -- The China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off here on Sunday, with almost 30,000 Chinese companies vying to snag orders from foreign buyers.

"The economy inside and outside of China is in bad shape, and there is no telling when it will recover," said a representative of a Shenzhen-based company with several hundred employees that manufactures electronic components for display devices. "We are exhibiting for the first time and hope to attract new overseas customers,"