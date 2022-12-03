Americans, Chinese snap up Thai 'talent visas,' official says

TOKYO -- More than 1,600 people have applied for Thailand's new high-skilled worker visa over the three months since its introduction, according to the chief of the country's investment promotion body, highlighting interest from around the world in the Southeast Asian country's initiative, which is meant to boost the economy.

Thailand introduced the new visa, called the Long-Term Resident visa, in September as part of its strategy to lure talent from across the world. It allows holders to stay in the country for 10 years and grants them a preferential personal income tax rate. The application period began Sept. 1.