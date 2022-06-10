As tourists return, Japan looks to open doors even more

TOKYO -- As Japan opens to foreign tourists Friday after a two-year hiatus, the government is considering allowing in more visitors, seeking to take advantage of a weak yen to revive pandemic-battered tourism.

Ahead of Friday's reopening, the daily entry cap was doubled to 20,000 people on June 1. For now, visits are limited to supervised tour groups. Japan already allows entry by individuals such as foreign students and business travelers.

Now the government is considering raising the ceiling to between 30,000 and 50,000 people, or even removing it altogether. Details such as the timing remain under discussion. Japan welcomed nearly 90,000 foreign travelers a day before the pandemic.

Japan hopes the unusually weak yen will attract more visitors -- and money -- to a country that remains a highly competitive tourist destination even after keeping its doors closed for so long. Advocates for raising the entry limit argue that the reopening should be framed as an economic revitalization measure ahead of this summer's upper house parliamentary election.

"Right now, we can't tell quantitatively" how the return of foreign tourism will affect Japan's economy, "but there are reports overseas that travel bookings to Japan are solid," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, sees tourist spending potentially recovering to one-fifth of pre-pandemic levels -- even under the current entry cap -- with a boost from the weak yen.

"If spending comes in around where it was before the coronavirus, we can expect 1.1 trillion yen in inbound consumption," Nagahama said. That works out to about $8.2 billion at current rates.

Japan currently allows only travelers from 98 countries and regions seen as low risk, including the U.S. and South Korea. The time required to recruit tour group participants and issue visas means that visitor inflows likely will not pick up in earnest until at least late June.

The low-risk list also includes China, which accounted for roughly 30% of foreign travelers and 40% of inbound spending before the pandemic. But tourism from China is unlikely to rebound much for the time being, given its strict border controls. People reentering China from abroad may be stuck in quarantine for as much as three weeks.

Matsuno said decisions about the entry cap will be based on demand from domestic and foreign nationals. Other factors will include infection control measures such as testing at airports, coronavirus case trends and border controls in other major economies.

Some in the government are leery of letting in more foreign travelers, concerned about the risk of new variants spreading.

Japan this month removed on-arrival testing and quarantine requirements for about 80% of people entering the country. The number of positive tests daily at airports and other entry points has dropped from between 100 and 140 in late May to fewer than 20 since June 2, raising concerns that more COVID-19 cases may be allowed in undetected.

The country has lagged much of the world in reopening to travelers. A United Nations World Tourism Organization report last week noted that international arrivals nearly tripled on the year worldwide in the first quarter of 2022 and recovered to about half of 2019 levels in Europe and the Americas.

But in Asia and the Pacific region, "levels were 93% below 2019 numbers as several destinations remained closed to nonessential travel," the organization said.