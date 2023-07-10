ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Asia's central banks go easy as West ramps up inflation fight

Weak China demand triggers what some call a 'decoupling' in Asia monetary policy

The Asian financial flu of 1997, Japan's three decades with virtually no inflation and stronger capital markets in the region's emerging economies are helping Asian central banks break away from peers in the West.   © Illustration by Ysohiko Kawano
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | East Asia

TOKYO -- As the war of words intensifies between Beijing and the West over efforts by the U.S. and allies to reduce their economic reliance on China, one version of "decoupling" is already on the way -- in the world of central banks.

While Chinese leader Xi Jinping rails against protectionism and U.S. President Joe Biden talks up "de-risking," a divide in monetary policy is opening up. Facing stubbornly high inflation, Western central banks continue to raise interest rates, just as peers in Asia -- notably Japan and China -- keep rates loose and other nations in the region look to start cutting.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more