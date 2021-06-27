Asians in US face 'bamboo ceiling' when climbing corporate ladder

TOKYO -- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung attended the 93rd Academy Award ceremony in Los Angeles on April 25 to receive an Oscar as best supporting actress for her role in the 2020 American film "Minari," despite hearing disturbing news from her son living in the U.S.

Worried about her being assaulted on a U.S. street, her son asked whether she would be accompanied by someone to help protect her, Youn recounted during a media interview.

Hate crimes targeting Asians are on the rise in the U.S. There were more than 6,600 hate incidents reported to rights group Stop AAPI Hate in about a year to March 31, according to a report compiled by the organization. AAPI stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Although no harm came to Youn, she mentioned that her son's fear is "sad." Referring to an increase in violence against Asians, Youn said, "I think the world is changing."

Hate crimes targeting Asians have been a recurring problem in the U.S. since the 19th century. © AP

The Asian population in the U.S. stood at 23.2 million in 2019, or 7% of the population, according to a report by Pew Research Center, an American organization.

Asians in the country are regarded as the "model minority" because they, though only a small portion of the U.S. population, include many highly educated and successful people.

But white Americans have a history of discrimination. The "yellow peril" scare that has often reared its head in the West from the late 19th century during war and business slumps has now reemerged during the current pandemic. Referring to the novel coronavirus as the "China virus," former President Donald Trump helped fan the flames of the country's racism.

The model minority is subjected to antipathy and envy even from other minorities. A group of researchers, including Yan Zhang, a professor at Sam Houston State University, analyzed hate crimes reported from 1992 to 2014, finding that nonwhite offenders attacked more Asians than blacks and Hispanics. Many people point out that the same is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The abuse heaped upon Asians in the U.S. is not limited to hate crimes. Andrew Chongseh Kim, an attorney in the U.S., released an intriguing report on racial disparities in prosecution under the Economic Espionage Act after analyzing 136 cases chosen at random from 1997 to 2015.

Kim found that 22% of Asian defendants charged under the EEA were found not guilty of espionage or related crimes. For defendants with Western names, only 11% of defendants were found not guilty. The average sentence for Asian defendants convicted of espionage was 22 months, compared to 11 months for Western defendants.

Kim's study shows that Chinese and other Asian-Americans are disproportionately charged under the Economic Espionage Act, receive longer sentences, and are more likely to be innocent than defendants of other races. It also suggests that the Department of Justice is more likely to file charges prematurely based on weak evidence when the case involves an Asian-American.

Asian Americans are often seen as "eternal strangers" in the U.S. Many are treated as outsiders due to their physical appearance, despite being U.S. citizens and speaking excellent English. It has been pointed out that blacks and Hispanics suffer far less from this stigma.

Even Asian celebrities are barely visible in the U.S. When the nonprofit organization LAAUNCH asked nearly 2,800 Americans aged 18 or older to name prominent Asians, the most commonly cited answer was "Don't know" (42%), followed by "Jackie Chan" (11%), Bruce Lee (9%) and Lucy Liu (5%).

In an article headlined "The Cost of Being an Interchangeable Asian," the New York Times said that Americans find it difficult to recognize the names and faces of Asians and often mistake Asian acquaintances for someone else.

Asians are often held back by the "bamboo ceiling," despite having excellent qualifications and track records. © AP

These mistakes can occur between different races. But much can be attributed to Americans viewing Asians as a stereotype without realizing that diversity exists among them.

Also of note is the "bamboo ceiling," a term coined by American business consultant Jane Hyun in her 2005 book referring to the lack of advancement opportunities for Asians in the professional arena. Stereotypical thinking hinders the success of Asians, who are characterized as hardworking but less assertive; highly educated and capable but lacking leadership and communication skills; and preferring conciliation to confrontation.

Asians account for 13% of Americans taking non-management or professional jobs that require bachelor and graduate degrees, significantly exceeding their ratio to the U.S. population, according to an analysis by ASCEND, a U.S. nonprofit organization of business professionals. But the ratio of Asians in CEO and executive positions drops to 6%.

The ratio of whites taking management and executive jobs is 2.9 times higher than that of Asians in the case of men and 2.3 times for women. The gaps are similar to those between whites and blacks.

The findings suggest that Asians are held back on the corporate ladder despite being in an advantageous position at the start line compared with other minorities.

The trend is more noticeable for East Asians (such as Chinese, Japanese and Koreans) than South Asians (such as Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis), according to a group of researchers including Richard Nisbett, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan. Analyzing the CEOs of 500 major American companies against U.S. demographics, the group calculated that the possibility of East Asians assuming a top post is about 30% that of whites but that South Asians are nearly 1.5 times more likely than whites. This means East Asians were less likely than South Asians and whites to attain leadership positions, whereas South Asians outperformed whites.

Indian Americans are noticeably present among Asian CEOs at big U.S. companies, such as Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet and Arvind Krishna of IBM.

South Asians are typically more assertive than East Asians, hence the achievement gap, as assertiveness is valued in the U.S., Nisbett and others say. They conclude that East Asians -- but not South Asians -- are often stymied by the bamboo ceiling, making the obstacle not so much a race issue but one of culture.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is one of a number of Indian Americans leading big U.S. corporations. © Kyodo

Experts also note that people should recognize the diversity among Asians. While Asians in the U.S. come from more than 20 countries and regions, the median annual household income ranges from $44,000 for people from Myanmar to $119,000 for Indians, according to Pew Research.

In addition, the ratio of Asians aged 25 and older having a bachelor's degree or higher ranges from 15% for people from Bhutan to 75% for Indians.