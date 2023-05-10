Australia budget surplus likely a one-off as spending surges

SYDNEY -- Australia has posted its first budget surplus in 15 years, largely from soaring commodity prices, but the modest windfall could be a one-off unless the government can find other sources to bolster revenue.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers forecast the budget will be back in the red from next year as spending is set to outpace revenue growth, driven by rising costs for health care, elder care and defense at a time when momentum in the 2.3 trillion Australian dollar ($1.5 trillion) economy is expected to slow.