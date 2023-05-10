ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Australia budget surplus likely a one-off as spending surges

Canberra's finances face 'downside shock' after commodity price windfall

Australia posted a budget surplus of AU$4.2 billion for the year to June 2023, its first since the 2007-2008 fiscal year. (Source photos by Reuters and Getty Images)
PRASHANT MEHRA, Contributing writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia has posted its first budget surplus in 15 years, largely from soaring commodity prices, but the modest windfall could be a one-off unless the government can find other sources to bolster revenue.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers forecast the budget will be back in the red from next year as spending is set to outpace revenue growth, driven by rising costs for health care, elder care and defense at a time when momentum in the 2.3 trillion Australian dollar ($1.5 trillion) economy is expected to slow.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close