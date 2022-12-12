ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Australia's huge housing market keeps central bank on knife edge

Test awaits in 2023 as inflation-fighting rate hikes put focus on mortgage servicing

A coastal Sydney suburb. Australia's AU$9.4 trillion housing stock is worth more than four times the size of its gross domestic product.   © Reuters
PRASHANT MEHRA, Contributing writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia's pivotal housing sector is turning into a double-edged sword for its central bank, which has repeatedly talked about a narrow path toward achieving a "soft landing" for the economy in its battle against inflation.

A key to that goal is how households, which hold nearly 2 trillion Australian dollars ($1.35 trillion) of housing debt, respond to a succession of interest rate hikes -- the latest coming last week. Most economists expect the nation will avoid a recession, but those hopes could be dashed if home prices plummet by more than the expected 20% from their peak earlier this year.

