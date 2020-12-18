BOJ extends emergency funding through September 2021

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to extend its emergency funding program by six months, a move in lockstep with the government's initiative to introduce a new fiscal stimulus package to accelerate the pace of economic recovery.

Emergency funding facilities were set to expire at the end of the fiscal year in March. They will now be extended through September.

In a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ decided to maintain its main monetary policies, including the short-term interest rate target of minus 0.1% and steering long-term rates to around zero. The BOJ also kept its pledge to buy Japanese government debt without limit.

An equity purchase program of up to 12 trillion yen ($116 billion) a year has also been kept unchanged.

Under emergency funding facilities, the BOJ has offered to purchase up to 20 trillion yen in corporate bonds and commercial paper and to provide as much as 120 trillion yen in interest-free funds for up to a year to commercial banks lending to businesses and households.

As of the end of November, the BOJ has provided 51.5 trillion yen in funds to commercial banks.

The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday unveiled a third fiscal stimulus plan for the current fiscal year. The BOJ has teamed up with the government in a campaign to support the economy, providing an interest of 0.1% to banks that have lent to small businesses under a state loan guarantee scheme, for instance.

The BOJ's Tankan quarterly survey, released on Monday, showed that business confidence improved for the second straight quarter in December, but overall sentiment remains downbeat amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan. The Tankan findings have raised expectations that the BOJ was likely to maintain the emergency funding program for the time being.