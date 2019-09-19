BOJ keeps policy unchanged despite Fed's cut

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Thursday kept its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged, as central banks in the U.S. and Europe have shifted to monetary easing in response to a slowing global economy.

After a two-day board meeting, the central bank decided to keep long-term interest rates around zero, allowing them to fluctuate flexibly depending on market conditions. The short-term deposit rates are kept at minus 0.1% as the bank sticks to its negative interest rate policy.

The BOJ said it will increase its holdings of Japanese government debt by 80 trillion yen ($740 billion) a year and that of corporate equity by 6 trillion yen.

The central bank maintained its forward guidance on monetary policy, saying, "The Bank intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short- and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020."

The central bank also reiterated its willingness to take action if necessary, saying, "The Bank will not hesitate to take additional easing measures" if there is a greater risk to achieving its 2% inflation goal.

The BOJ maintained its assessment that the economy is "on a moderate expanding trend".

The room for policy easing in Japan is limited, analysts say, and it is feared that further easing could damage Japanese banks' operations by making it harder for them to earn interest.

The decision came the day after the U.S. central bank cut its interest rates for the second time less than two months by 0.25 point but maintained an easing stance, as the U.S. economy has felt the effects of a prolonged trade war with China and has decelerated.

The European Central Bank on Sep.12 reduced its deposit rate by 0.1 point to minus 0.5% and launched a new round of quantitative easing.

The ECB move has increased pressure on the central banks around the world to follow suit in order to prevent their currency from appreciating and thus hurting the competitiveness of their exports.

The BOJ meeting came ahead of a much anticipated increase in the consumption tax rate in Japan to 10% from 8% on Oct. 1. The tax increase is intended to plug a hole in government finances amid growing social security expenditures, but could put pressure on the economy at a time of global economic stress.

Japan's economic growth slowed to 1.3% in April-June from 2.2% in January-March, but Tokyo stock prices and the dollar-yen rate have kept stable recently, allowing the BOJ to wait until economic conditions show clearer signs of deterioration.