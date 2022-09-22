BOJ keeps ultraloose policy after Fed rate hike

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan maintained its ultraloose monetary policy, as it continues to buck the global tightening trend, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate increase overnight.

After a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ's board on Thursday, as expected, decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged. Under its "yield-curve control policy," the bank can purchase Japanese government bonds without limit to guide 10-year government bond yields to zero and short-term rates to minus 0.1%.