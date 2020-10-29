BOJ lowers fiscal 2020 GDP outlook to 5.5% contraction

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, opting to monitor the effects of past policy measures while the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

In a separately released quarterly outlook report, the bank provided a median projection of economic growth for the year ending March of minus 5.5% versus minus 4.7% predicted three months earlier. Consumer inflation is now expected to come in at minus 0.6%, compared with the minus 0.5% in the earlier forecast.

Analysts had expected a sharp rebound in the economy in the July-to-September third quarter, led by export growth in automobiles and electronic parts. But the pace of recovery is expected to slow over the coming months amid continued uncertainty about the pandemic.

With another economic stimulus package expected from the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by early next year, the BOJ is expected to refrain from any change in direction while assessing the trajectory of the recovery for now.

In a two-day policy meeting, the central bank decided to keep its short-term interest rate target unchanged at minus 0.1% and maintained a goal of steering long-term rates to around zero. The BOJ kept its pledge to buy Japanese government debt without limit.

Emergency funding facilities are also maintained for businesses hit by the coronavirus. An equity purchase program of up to 12 trillion yen ($115.2 billion) a year is also kept unchanged.

Under the emergency funding facilities, due to expire at the end of March, a total of 130 trillion yen in funds have been made available to businesses and families that are suffering the impact of the pandemic.

The amount includes purchases of up to 20 trillion yen in corporate bonds and commercial paper and as much as 110 trillion yen in interest-free funds for up to one year to commercial banks that are lending to businesses and families.

As of the end of August, the BOJ has accepted about 48 trillion yen in loans from commercial banks.