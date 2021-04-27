BOJ lowers inflation forecast despite ultraeasy policy

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan revised down its inflation projections for the current fiscal year to March 2022, as prices remain subdued after more than eight years of aggressive monetary easing under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food items, is projected at 0.1% for the current fiscal year, according to the median forecast of the central bank's nine policy board members. The projection was released in the BOJ's quarterly outlook report.

In January, the policy board members projected a rise of 0.5% for the core consumer price index.

For the next fiscal year through March 2023, the final year for Kuroda's two five-year terms, core inflation is projected at 0.8%.

This means that Kuroda is not expected to achieve the 2% inflation goal after 10 years of extraordinary monetary easing measures under his rule, including large purchases of government debt and equities and zero-interest loans to commercial banks.

In the last fiscal year ended in March, core inflation declined 0.4%. In the U.S., by contrast, core inflation stood at 1.6% in March.

The Japanese economy is projected to grow 4.0% for the current fiscal year, according to the outlook report. In January, the policy board members projected growth of 3.9%. For fiscal 2022, growth is projected at 2.4%.

After a two-day meeting, the central bank decided to leave its main monetary levers unchanged, including short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and long-term rates at zero.

In the previous monetary policy meeting in March, the BOJ made adjustments to its policy framework to give more leeway to its operations, in the hope of making the ultra-easy monetary policy more sustainable on a longer-term basis. The changes included removing the annual target for equity purchases and allowing long-term rates to fluctuate in a slightly wider band.

In addition, the BOJ has pledged to provide up to 130 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) in zero-interest loans to commercial banks to encourage them to lend to borrowers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.