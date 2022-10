TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy on Friday amid growing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

The BOJ also released inflation projections, with the mean projection rising to 2.9% from 2.3% for fiscal 2022, and 1.6% from 1.4% for fiscal 2023, in a sign that price increases are becoming more widespread than policy board members had anticipated. Fiscal years end in March the following year.