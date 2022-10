TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy on Friday as Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda highlighted downside risks to the economy and indicated his willingness to accept a weaker yen.

The BOJ released inflation projections, with the mean projection rising to 2.9% from 2.3% for fiscal 2022, and to 1.6% from 1.4% for fiscal 2023, in a sign that price increases are becoming more widespread than policy board members had anticipated. Fiscal years end in March.