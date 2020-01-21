BOJ raises GDP forecast but keeps policy unchanged

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it would stick with its ultra-easy monetary policy and raised its growth estimate for the next fiscal year on hopes that a recently announced stimulus package would offset a tax increase at home and sluggish overseas expansion.

The central bank raised its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending this March to 0.8% from 0.6% and for fiscal 2020 to 0.9% from 0.7%, in response to a major stimulus package the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced last month.

The package needs approval from parliament, which convened Monday. The forecast is part of a quarterly economic outlook report released after a two-day policy meeting.

BOJ, however, lowered its inflation forecast to 1.0% from 1.1% for fiscal 2020 and to 0.6% from 0.7% for fiscal 2019, as core consumer prices stood at 0.5% in November, far below the bank's 2% target.

That led BOJ to keep monetary stimulus in place, including guiding long-term interest rates to around zero, short-term interest rates to minus 0.1%, and increasing its holdings of Japanese government debt by 80 trillion yen ($730 billion) a year.

BOJ said it would keep expanding the monetary base in a stable manner until consumer inflation exceeds 2%.

Japan faces a difficult task. It needs to keep up economic growth while dealing with soaring social security expenses amid a rapidly aging population. The situation is compounded by decelerating growth in China, to 6.1%, in 2019, the weakest pace in 29 years.

With the gas pedal pushed to the floor for monetary policy, the task of shoring up the economy has so far fallen on the central government, sparing the central bank from needing to wade deeper into negative interest rate territory, which would cut into banks' profits.

The U.S. central bank's pause in policy easing in December has also reduced pressure on BOJ to implement further easing.

Economists are divided over the outlook of Japanese monetary policy. Some said a turnaround in the technology sector, helped by China's aggressive spending on fifth-generation technology, and easing geopolitical tensions would create opportunity for BOJ to reduce monetary stimulus. Others predicted that a deceleration in U.S. growth this year would spur a new round of monetary easing.