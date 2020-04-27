BOJ removes cap on Japanese government bond purchases

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan further boosted its monetary stimulus at a one-day policy meeting Monday, aiming to support the government's efforts to rescue the Japanese economy from the effects of the coronavirus.

The BOJ said it will conduct "further active purchases" of Japanese government bonds "for the time being." The bank decided to remove its cap on the purchases, echoing the language used by the U.S. Federal Reserve last month that it would buy government bonds "in the amounts needed" to support the American economy.

The central bank will also more than double the amount of corporate bonds and commercial paper that it can purchase, hoping to ease funding problems at large corporations.

To help small and midsize companies, the Japanese central bank has decided to let a government-owned policy bank tap into its credit facility.

The BOJ has eased collateral rules as well, allowing commercial banks to access its liquidity program for the purpose of boosting loans to small and midsize enterprises.

The move is part of a global campaign to help the small businesses and low-income households that are hardest hit by the pandemic. The Federal Reserve has allowed commercial banks to make loans to small businesses and sell those loans to the Fed. The European Central Bank is buying noninvestment-grade bonds from commercial banks as a temporary step to boost commercial lending.

The coronavirus has stopped tourism and brought economic activity to a standstill as people are asked to stay at home to avoid infection.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government intends to pass a supplementary budget worth $240 billion as an emergency relief measure, including loan guarantees and interest-free loans for SMEs as well as cash handouts to businesses suffering most from the stay-at-home requests.

Other monetary policy tools at the BOJ did not change, with short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and long-term rates at around zero. The central bank will continue to increase its holdings of Japanese government debt by 80 trillion yen ($745 billion) a year.

The latest policy steps build on the stimulus introduced at the March 16 policy meeting, in which the central bank decided to increase the amount of corporate bonds and commercial paper it can purchase by 1 trillion yen each and doubled the upper limit of annual purchases of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.