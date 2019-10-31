BOJ stands pat after Fed action

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Thursday decided to keep unchanged its ultra easy monetary policy, after the slowing global economy prompted a third interest rate cut in as many months in the U.S..

The decision is in line with market expectations. In a survey by Nikkei affiliate QUICK, 70% of economists said they expected no action as extremely low interest rates have started undermining the financial health of Japanese banks. Relative calm on the financial markets, including share prices and the dollar-yen rate, is also seen to have contributed to the decision to hold rates steady.

The U.S. central bank also signaled a pause in further easing on Wednesday after deciding to lower the benchmark interest rate by one-quarter point to between 1.5% and 1.75%.

The BOJ revised its forward guidance for its monetary policy, saying “the Bank expects short- and long-term interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels as long as it is necessary.”

The central bank previously had said that it “intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short- and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020.”

Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said that the removal of a target period from the policy statement is a new element. “The new forward guidance doesn’t seem to indicate that the central bank is intent on a further reduction in interest rates,” Kumano said. “It is not clear whether the new policy is more accommodative or not.”

The BOJ lowered its projections for growth and inflation. Japan's economy is now projected to grow 0.6% instead of 0.7% for the year ending March, while inflation is forecast at 0.7% instead of 1%.

Japan hiked its consumption tax to 10% from 8% this month to help cut its social security funding deficit. Aggressive fiscal expenditures by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have helped offset the impact of the tax increase and ease the pressure on the BOJ to act.

After a two-day meeting, the BOJ board decided to keep existing policy measures, including guiding long-term interest rates to around zero and short-term rates to minus 0.1%.

The central bank will increase its holding of Japanese government debt by 80 trillion yen a year and that of corporate equity by 6 trillion yen. The decision was approved by a vote of 7 to 2.

Central banks shifted toward monetary easing as global economic growth lost momentum. Economic growth in China fell to an all-time low of 6% in the July-September period. The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for 2019 global growth to 3%, the slowest pace since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Earlier this month, the central banks of South Korea and Indonesia cut interest rates, while the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its policy rate.