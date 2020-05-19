ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Economy

Thai GDP shrinks 1.8% in Q1, its sharpest decline since 2011 flood

Japan's GDP shrinks at 3.4% pace in January-March

Thailand opens malls after nearly two months amid coronavirus outbreak

Ahead of political gathering, China's economy starts to beat

Economy

BOJ to hold an emergency policy meeting on Friday

Central bank to discuss additional fund supplies now that recession has hit

The Bank of Japan's unusual move comes amid a sharp economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.  (Photo by Yuki Nakao)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Tuesday said it will hold a special policy board meeting on May 22 to discuss its efforts to supply funds to financial institutions.

This is an unusual move for the central bank and comes amid a sharp economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

The BOJ's next scheduled policy meeting is slated for June 15-16. In the previous meeting, on April 27, the central bank announced its intention to purchase Japanese government bonds "without upper limit" in an effort to calm financial markets as the government launched massive relief programs through deficit spending.

The announcement follows the release of Japan's gross domestic product data on Monday that shows the nation's economy had fallen into a recession. The economy shrank at an annualized pace of 3.4% in January-March, following a fall of 7.3% in October-December.

On Thursday, the government will reassess the state of emergency. The declaration may be lifted in key cities, including Tokyo and Osaka.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is now focused on preventing the pandemic from creating a surge in bankruptcies and job losses through relief measures and emergency credit.

The government enacted an emergency relief program equivalent in size to 20% of GDP on April 30. It is set to propose a second relief program this month, hoping to get it enacted by mid-June.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close