BOJ to widen interest rate target range to support bank profits

TOKYO -- Japan's central bank is poised to make monetary policy adjustments designed to increase its flexibility and make life easier for financial institutions, sources told Nikkei.

During its two-day policy meeting from Thursday, the Bank of Japan will be looking at measures that would allow long-term interest rates to move in a slightly larger range of about 0.25%, plus or minus, versus 0.2% now. The idea is to maintain low interest rates while encouraging the market to function normally, giving financial institutions a chance to increase revenue.

The bank would also abolish its target for purchasing exchange-traded funds, now 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) per year, and instead vow to make such purchases only in times of market turmoil.

Although the bank insists it will continue with large-scale monetary easing to prevent deflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its current approach has posed some challenges, including hitting the profits of financial institutions and hindering market functions.

The BOJ said in its December meeting that it would conduct a policy review. The conclusions are expected to be disclosed after the end of the meeting on Friday.

The current easing policy is centered on controlling both short and long-term interest rates, inducing short-term rates to drop by 0.1% and long-term ones to hold steady.

To manage long-term rates, the BOJ buys government bonds to limit fluctuations in 10-year bond yields to about plus or minus 0.2%. The envisioned policy change would allow a little more wiggle room.

As for asset purchases, the bank in principle buys about 6 trillion yen, or up to 12 trillion yen, worth of ETFs per year. The 6 trillion yen target would be cut from its policy, avoiding a situation where the BOJ is compelled to make purchases when prices are high but allowing it to buy large volumes if prices plunge.

The BOJ has a similar policy of buying 90 billion yen worth of real estate investment trusts annually, in principle, or up to 180 billion yen. This 90 billion yen target, too, would be scrapped.