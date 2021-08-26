ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

BOK becomes 1st major Asia central bank to hike rates in pandemic

Bank of Korea lifts benchmark by 25 basis points to 0.75%

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 0.75% on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to hike rates since the onset of the pandemic.

The BOK's decision to lift the rate from a record low level was its first tightening policy since November 2018. The move, aimed at cooling the property market as household debt surges, was forecast by 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

House prices are soaring on the back of abundant liquidity in the market, and homebuyers have appeared to have ignored advice from the government and the BOK that they could lose money if the bubbles bursts. The apartment transaction price index jumped to 114.1 in June, up from 101.5 a year ago, according to Korea Real Estate Board.

The cheap money has also created boom in the country's initial public offerings as investors bet on newly listed companies on Seoul's stock market. Krafton, a leading video game company, raised 4.3 trillion won ($ 3.7 billion) in its IPO earlier this month, marking the biggest deal in 11 years.

Analysts say that the central bank may raise the key rate again later this year or early next year as the central bank's concerns of financial imbalance outweigh the fourth coronavirus wave risks to the economic growth.

"Financial imbalance risks continue to deteriorate in July and August, as the fourth COVID wave has not moderated the housing market rally," Kim Jin-wook, an economist at Citigroup, wrote in a note earlier this month.

"The timing of our second hike call in January 2022 could be brought forward to November 2021 if the policy guidance from the August-to-October Monetary Policy Board meeting is more hawkish with a gradual stabilization of the COVID wave."

The BOK's move comes a day before a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors are looking to see if Powell indicates a timeline for tapering the Fed's bond-buying programme.

