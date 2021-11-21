Bali still a shadow of its former self as foreign tourists stay away

NUSA DUA, Bali -- When Indonesia opened Bali to vaccinated international travelers from a string of countries in October after nearly two years, it was supposed to herald a return to normality for the tourism-dependent island that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, a month on, the "Island of the Gods" remains a shadow of its former self, with shuttered shops and restaurants dominating its once-bustling streets, and little to no sign of overseas visitors.