Bangkok to lift ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants on Nov. 1

BANGKOK -- The Thai government is trying to patch up the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis by easing restrictions such as a ban on public drinking in the capital, in order to attract more international tourists.

The government's special policymaking body, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, decided on Friday to allow four tourist destinations -- Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Pang-nga -- to start serving alcoholic beverages in public starting Nov. 1.

From next Monday, Thailand will welcome fully-vaccinated visitors from 45 countries and Hong Kong without requiring any quarantine period. The tourism reopening will be a crucial step for the economic recovery of Thailand, as tourism and related businesses used to account for 20% of country's gross domestic product.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will judge the level of easing in the capital as a response to the center's decision. As of Oct. 29, restaurants are allowed to serve customers for dining in, but they can't furnish alcohol for in-house consumption. Pubs, bars, Karaoke clubs and entertainment complexes are not allowed to operate. Before Monday, the local government is expected to announce which services or businesses will be allowed to resume operation.

The center also reviewed the categorization of the kingdom's 77 provinces by severity of the pandemic. From November, provinces at maximum pandemic risks were reduced to seven from the previous 23, excluding Bangkok. They are mostly border provinces with Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar.

The provinces at greatest risk must observe a nighttime curfew from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Bangkok will be able to regain its status as the "capital that never sleeps" starting November.

Empty bar tables line the sidewalks of Soi Cowboy in Bangkok in August 2020. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca)

Lifting the alcohol ban is a lesson the government learned from its earlier tourism experiment. Thailand began its partial reopening with Phuket in July. The quarantine-free sandbox program has accommodated 57,880 travelers so far.

The project was a good chance to collect data that led to the grand reopening, but it failed to create a large boom, partially because of the alcohol ban. Although Thai government intends to promote Southeast Asia's second largest economy as a premium destination for high rollers, there still are many visitors, who see Thailand as a tropical getaway where they can enjoy beer on the beach and party all night.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said the grand reopening would bring in about 300,000 foreign travelers to the capital in both November and December. To ensure a solid inflow, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha even lobbied at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, held virtually this week. On Tuesday, the premier urged his ASEAN counterparts to allow for safe travel as part of an effective implementation of the bloc's COVID-19 response.

Thai economy shrank 6.1% in 2020 due to lack of tourists. According to the Bank of Thailand, the economy is expected to grow by 0.7% and 3.9% in 2021 and 2022 respectively, if the country successfully accommodates 200,000 travelers in 2021 and 6 million in 2022.

Fully-vaccinated travelers from 45 countries and Hong Kong will still have to stay in a hotel for a day after arriving Thailand to wait for a COVID-19 test. Once a negative test result is obtained, they are free to roam around the country.

Incoming tourists must bear in mind that the streets of Thailand are not even close to COVID-free. On Friday, it reported 8,968 newly confirmed cases.

"It is almost certain that we will see a temporary rise in serious cases as we relax these restrictions," Prayuth warned when he announced the November reopening in mid-October.