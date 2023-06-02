Bangladesh's 'expansionary' $71bn budget raises financing doubts

DHAKA -- Bangladesh has unveiled a record national budget for the fiscal year starting in July, months ahead of a general election in early 2024. But with the country reeling from high inflation and persistent financial pressure, some experts fear the government may have promised more than it can deliver.

The 7.62 trillion taka ($71 billion) package announced on Thursday marks a 15.3% expansion from the last one. It includes 14.7% more development spending and an 11% larger social safety net program, compared to the current fiscal year.