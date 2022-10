DHAKA -- Bangladesh's record-high inflation is forcing citizens to dip into their savings and stop putting money away, raising concerns about bank liquidity flows and hammering sales of national savings certificates.

Recently released data for the fiscal year ended June shows that new bank deposits fell 29.14% to 1.202 trillion taka ($11.87 billion). In contrast, the previous fiscal year's figure of 1.697 trillion taka had reflected a 46% increase in deposits.