Bangladesh's looming debt bills to China, Russia fuel forex fears

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's public finances are coming under increasing strain as mounting loan repayments for Chinese, Russian and other infrastructure projects are poised to put a deeper dent in the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The South Asian country is to begin repaying two China-funded megaprojects, the Karnaphuli river tunnel and the Padma bridge rail link, in November and December, respectively, according to officials. Payments on a portion of two large Russian loans, totaling $11.88 billion, for construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant began earlier this year, although the money is currently being held in an escrow account.