Bangladesh sees economic ray of light as exports, remittances rise

DHAKA -- Rebounding exports and remittances have raised hopes that Bangladesh can avoid a more severe economic crisis, marking a rare positive turn in a South Asia region that has struggled badly this year.

Export earnings in November came to a record $5.092 billion, up 26% on the year and well above October's $4.356 billion, according to statistics released by the Export Promotion Bureau. The figure topped the previous all-time high -- $4.9 billion in December 2021 -- despite concern about the impact of a global economic slowdown.