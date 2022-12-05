ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Bangladesh sees economic ray of light as exports, remittances rise

Encouraging November data raises hopes for avoiding deeper South Asia crisis

Garment workers check shirt measurements at a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Officials in the key sector are hopeful after better-than-expected exports in November.   © Reuters
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Rebounding exports and remittances have raised hopes that Bangladesh can avoid a more severe economic crisis, marking a rare positive turn in a South Asia region that has struggled badly this year.

Export earnings in November came to a record $5.092 billion, up 26% on the year and well above October's $4.356 billion, according to statistics released by the Export Promotion Bureau. The figure topped the previous all-time high -- $4.9 billion in December 2021 -- despite concern about the impact of a global economic slowdown.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close