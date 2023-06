DHAKA -- Bangladesh is raising interest rates to tackle mounting inflation as it launches new policy measures to meet conditions for unlocking more of a $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

On Sunday, the South Asian nation's central bank announced it will hike its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 6.5% from 6%, as it also said the country would ditch a fixed-exchange rate regime for the first time in its history -- a requirement under the IMF's loan criteria.