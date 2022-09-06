ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Bangladesh widens net for laundered billions as forex reserves fall

Government tries mix of sticks and carrots as experts warn of low success rate

Bangladesh's finance minister has blamed money laundering through manipulation of trade invoices for exacerbating the country's trade deficit.   © Getty Images
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Bangladesh is stepping up a campaign to rein in money laundering and recover funds siphoned out of the country as it scrambles to reverse the decline of its foreign exchange reserves.

The forex coffers were forecast to drop to $37 billion in early September, from $48 billion in July 2021, raising the specter of a potential crunch akin to the crises seen in South Asian neighbors Sri Lanka and Pakistan. An economy-sapping combination of inflationary pressure from the Ukraine war, stagnant exports, rising imports and falling remittance inflows has focused renewed attention on the staggering sums of money that go missing every year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close