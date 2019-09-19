Bank Indonesia carries out third rate cut in three months

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's central bank on Thursday announced its third rate cut in as many months, slashing the benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

This is line with the predictions of 13 out of 21 economists polled by Reuters over the past week.

Bank Indonesia announced the latest cut amid an easing cycle by central banks around the world, as the U.S.-China trade war drags on global growth.

On Wednesday, as expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its target interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2%. This came after a Fed rate cut in July, which was its first in 10 and a half years.

The European Central Bank last week cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to a record low of minus 0.5%, and promised that rates would remain low for some time. The ECB also said it would restart bond purchases at a rate of 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a month from Nov. 1.

Bank Indonesia announced Thursday's cut after slashing its policy rate for the first time in nearly two years in July. The bank had been in an aggressive tightening phase last year: It raised rates by a total of 175 basis points to shore up the rupiah and curb capital outflows as the Fed also tightened and investors grew anxious about the trade war.

The latest rate reduction is expected to stimulate an Indonesian economy that grew 5.05% in the second quarter, the slowest pace in two years.